Valerie Bertinelli On Board For Demi Lovato Comedy on NBC

Valerie Bertinelli has joined the cast of the Demi Lovato series Hungry on NBC. The single-cam comedy looks at friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success and “the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” in NBC’s words.

Bertinelli will play Lisa, a restaurateur and mother of Teddy, and best friends with Teddy as well. NBC describes Lisa as warm, loving, self-critical and “an emotional mess of a woman” who constantly battles her weight.

Bertinelli was in the cast on One Day at a Time, which ran from 1975 to 1984. She was also in Hot in Cleveland on TV Land and Valerie's Home Cooking on Food Network, and began hosting “Start Today with Valerie Bertinelli” segments on NBC morning show Today in January 2020.

Lovato executive produces Hungry with Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shi.