NBC Orders Demi Lovato Pilot

NBC has ordered a pilot for a project from Demi Lovato called Hungry. The single-cam comedy looks at friends who belong to a food issues group that help each other as they look for love, success and “the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” goes the description.

Lovato is a singer and actress.

The project is produced by UTV, Hazy Mills and SB Projects, which is founded by music manager Scooter Braun.

Lovato executive produces with Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner & Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin.

SB Projects series include FXX’s Dave, CBS’s Scorpion and YouTube’s Justin Bieber: Seasons.

NBC also ordered a pilot for single-cam romantic comedy Someone Out There. The series is about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other. It is based on the format Pequenas Coincidencias, created by Javier Veiga.

Veiga executive produces with Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, Matt Hubbard, Emiliano Calemzuk & Javier Veiga.