VAB Takes On YouTube In Battle Over Whether Video Quality Matters In Measurement

As the TV industry tries to set new standards for cross-platform measurement, YouTube, the streaming leader, wants in and the VAB, representing programmers, is pushing back.

At issue could be whether those programmers can afford all those scripted dramas and comediest if they have to compete in a market flooded with viewers of user-generated content.

The rumble comes after programmers and media agencies executives, working as part of a programmer-funded Joint Industry Committee on Monday put forward a list of standards they want measurement companies to meet in order to get certified.

The programmers originally wanted to standard to apply to the measurement of “premium video.” The don't want The Bear lumped in with Mr. Beast. Premium video proved difficult to define, so the standards apply to “long-form video.”

YouTube was having none of that. On Wednesday, YouTube published a blog post by Kate Alessi , managing director, YouTube/Video Global Solutions that essentially argued that in cross-platform measurement, an impression is an impression.

“As an industry, we’ve arrived at a crossroad. We have the opportunity to come together to solve cross-media measurement for marketers, agencies and consumers or we can head down a path of creating new measurement silos, inconsistent standards and unnecessary complexity,” she said.

Alessi proposed five principles. The first states that “measurement must provide a unified view of audiences across TV, CTV and online platforms” and the second calls on the industry to use the Media Rating Council’s viewable impression as the basis for counting impressions, reach and frequency, and report other metrics, such as duration separately.

The MRC’s definition of a viewable impression is 100% of pixels shown for 2 seconds.

Some agencies, including GroupM, hold out for a higher standard.

YouTube said it will enable the MRC version of viewable impressions in its third party measurement integrations.

Alessi said in the future of measurement there should be no new silos. “Audience is king, so measure it on a fair and comparable basis. Don’t silo video inventory based on arbitrary concepts like production value or curation,” she said. “And yes, we believe our product will speak for themselves if we’re counted accurately and compared fairly in this environment.”

In a statement, VAB CEO Sean Cunningham skewered the idea that marketers win when “comparative impressions calculations default to the lowest common denominator.”

“It’s fair to say that the only entities that ‘win’ by that approach of hollowing out all factors of impression source, quality and impact are the entities with the largest supply of comparatively hollow, low/no investment impressions,” he said. “There is no other reason for a ‘principle’ that calls for a race to the bottom (lowest common denominator impressions) on a global scale.”

Cunningham notes that the TV business spends over $110 billion on content designed to engage consumers for advertisers. He adds that there are myriad studies showing that ads in professionally produced, long-form, multiscreen TV content produces superior impact with consumers.

He jabs YouTube by noting that Youtbue spends $226 million on TV advertising for YouTube over the past five years.

“While there may be ‘wins; somewhere in a principle defaulting to impression homogeneity and lowest common denominator - they are not marketer wins,” Cunningham concludes.

YouTube points to quotes from marketing industry leaders supporting its point of view.

“Marketers of all sizes insist on a measurement system that is objective, independent, transparent, neutral, and third-party verified and accredited by MRC. ANA’s CMM is based on these north star principles, and we support YouTube’s approach to aligning and advocating for these principles,” said Bill Tucker, group executive VP at the Association of National Advertisers.”

“Univlever has long been committed to driving the adoption of a robust and transparent cross-media measurement system across the industry to offer brands more transparency in terms of their investment and better online experience for consumers. It’s encouraging to see YouTube aligns its principles for measurement by adopting industry standards and collaborating with the wider ecosystem,’ said Luis Di Como, Global Head of Media at Unilever.

“Quality content is determined by the consumer and no one else. With viewers consuming content across many platforms, channels and screens, all that our clients and media partners can do is determine a fair value for quality - and it starts with measurement. It’s important that, asn an industry, we collaborate to make an accurate and sustainable environment with standardized measurement capabilities to help make advertising work better for our clients and consumers.” Bharad Ramesh, executive director, research & investment analytics, GroupM

“Advertisers have expressed their ‘North Star’ needs from cross-media measurement. THe WFA is working with the ANA and ISBA to translate this into real-world technology solutions available globally. Whether this approach or another is adopted by a market, naturally it makes sense to align around advertiser needs. Innovation in measurement is key, but not at the expense of being useful and accurate.” - Stephan Loerke, CEO, World Federation of Advertisers, ■

