U.S. Equestrian Mounts Up with Horse & Country

Equestrian network Horse & Country has formed a marketing, production and distribution partnership with the United States Equestrian Federation.

The outfits will also work together on video production and live streaming of events worldwide.

H&C Plus will be U.S. Equestrian’s international partner for live streaming of U.S. Equestrian events and championships. They will also work together to stream some competitions in the U.S., with coverage available on both H&C Plus and the USEF Network.

H&C Plus costs $9.99 a month, and H&C Gold costs $24.99 a month. Both are available in the U.S.

“We look forward to introducing H&C’s rich mix of national and international sport, training and learning programs, and entertainment and documentary shows for equestrians to the US Equestrian membership, while bringing a new range of disciplines, events and talent to our subscribers,” said Heather Killen, CEO of H&C.

The arrangement will also provide U.S. Equestrian members discounted annual subscriptions to H&C’s multi-platform streaming services. They will also get first views of H&C premium content.

There will be a dedicated showcase area for H&C content on the U.S. Equestrian website and each entity will have branded content on the other’s website.

H&C will be designated as an official sponsor of U.S. Equestrian and have a presence at major U.S. Equestrian events.

“Through our new partnership with H&C, our members will have expanded access to professional equestrian sport coverage along with educational and entertaining content,” said U.S. Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We know our members will be eager to take advantage of this new perk, and we look forward to working with H&Cto spread the joy of horses to new audiences here in the U.S. and abroad.”

The partnership launches on Sept. 1.

Over the next few months, H&C Plus members can look forward to live coverage of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show (abridged due to COVID-19), the British Dressage Young Horse Championships, Monty Roberts’ Special Training, Les 5 Etoiles de Pau, and the National Western Stock Show.