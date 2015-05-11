Upfronts 2015: CBS Renews ‘Odd Couple,’ ‘CSI: Cyber,’ 13 More Series

CBS rounded out its programming lineup for next season, handing out renewals to 15 series on Monday, including freshman The Odd Couple and CSI: Cyber.

Odd Couple, a reboot of the 1970s classic series, will mark the first time that Matthew Perry will get a second season post-Friends. Odd Couple posted fairly strong numbers airing behind The Big Bang Theory.

CSI: Cyber, the third iteration of CBS’ CSI franchise, posted decent numbers airing Wednesday at 10 p.m., though they were similar to what canceled rookie Stalker did.

The other 13 series that will return for CBS next season are NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-O, Criminal Minds (which will have a spinoff next season), Elementary, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, Survivor, Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. They join previously-renewed series Madam Secretary, Scorpion, NCIS: New Orleans, The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls.

CBS will hold its upfront presentation Wednesday afternoon.