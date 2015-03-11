CBS Renews ‘Mom,’ ‘Mike & Molly’

Though CBS has yet to confirm, it appears that a pair of Chuck Lorre sitcoms have been renewed for 2015-16.

Mom andMike & Molly were both picked up for another season, according to various cast and crew from both shows.

Mom has performed well in its sophomore season, which moved to Thursdays. After airing out of new episodes of The Big Bang Theory for most of its season, Mom’s ratings have held despite moving to 9:30 — and airing behind repeats — to make way for new sitcom The Odd Couple.

Mike & Molly has continued to be a reliable performer for CBS, plugging holes in the schedule created by failed new shows.