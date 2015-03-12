CBS Picks Up ‘2 Broke Girls’ for Fifth Season

CBS confirmed its renewals of Mike & Molly and Mom, which were leaked out on social media Wednesday. The network also announced Thursday that it has picked up 2 Broke Girls for a fifth season.

The trio of comedies will join veteran The Big Bang Theory on CBS’ 2015-16 schedule; Big Bang had previously been renewed through the 2016-17 season.

CBS has not made a decision on rookie sitcom The Odd Couple, though its strong numbers behind The Big Bang Theory make it a virtual lock to return.