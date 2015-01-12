CBS Renews ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Madam Secretary,’ 'Scorpion' #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

CBS has renewed NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary and Scorpion. The news was announced by CBS Entertainment chairman Nina Tassler Monday at the TCA winter press tour.

“We’ve launched three new hits,” said Tassler. “The No. 1, 2 and 3 ranked new series of the season.”

NCIS: New Orleans averaged 18.4 million viewers with Madam Secretary at 14.6 million and Scorpion at 14.2 million, the exec said.

Tassler did not announce a renewal for fellow freshman drama Stalker, but said the show is still in contention.