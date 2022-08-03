Unscripted Prime Video Series Offers Viewers Sultry Seaside Shenanigans

Forever Summer: Hamptons is on Prime Video, a reality show about college kids from different backgrounds spending their summer in the wealthy beachfront Hamptons of New York. There are eight episodes.

Executive producer Aaron Rothman, whose credits include Southern Charm, about socialites in Charleston, described the series to B+C as “a classic, beautiful narrative–kids in the Hamptons.”

Like scripted series Outer Banks on Netflix, the show features the wealthy young people, mixing and mingling, and sometimes butting heads, with what Prime Video calls the townies. “By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant,” said Prime. “By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end.”

The cast includes local girl Avery Solomon, lothario Ilan Luttway, surfer Frankie Hammer and TikTok standout Emelye Ender.

“We were just looking for really interesting people with stuff going on in their lives,” said Rothman. The producers “found a bunch of people not trying to sell something, not pitching something,” Rothman added.

Viewers will find Solomon “relatable,” according to Rothman, while Hammer has “a touch of Spicoli.”

“He’s such a guy’s guy, which you don’t really see on TV anymore,” he said.

Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light exec produce for Haymaker East. Lynne Spillman, Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller executive produce as well. Rothman called Spillman a “casting genius.”

He compared Forever Summer to The Hills, the MTV reality show from the aughts that was a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

“I hope viewers get lost in the characters and the story,” Rothman said. “I hope viewers see themselves in it.” ■