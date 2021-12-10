‘Outer Banks’ Renewed For Season Three

Netflix has renewed Outer Banks for season three. The beachy teen drama is set on the islands off the coast of North Carolina. Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke created the show and are showrunners.

In Outer Banks, a group of local teens known as the Pogues does battle with wealthy summer residents known as Kooks and searches for clues regarding John B’s missing father.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss are in the cast.

Season two began in July. The season summary went, “The last time we visited the sunny shores of the Outer Banks, the Pogues had succeeded in finding the treasure of the Royal Merchant, but their excitement was short lived. Not only was John B (Stokes) quickly framed for murder by his girlfriend’s dad (Charles Esten), but then he and Sarah (Cline) appeared to drown at sea during a tropical storm," according to Netflix.

The show has been a hit on Netflix. ■