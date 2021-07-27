'Outer Banks' Season Two on Netflix July 30

Season two of teen drama Outer Banks arrives on Netflix July 30. Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline are in the cast.

Outer Banks is set on the North Carolina coast, where the wealthy summer people, known as the Kooks, clash with the locals, known as the Pogues. A group of Pogues is determined to discover what happened to the father of their leader, John B.

"The last time we visited the sunny shores of the Outer Banks, the Pogues had succeeded in finding the treasure of the Royal Merchant, but their excitement was short lived. Not only was John B (Stokes) quickly framed for murder by his girlfriend’s dad (Charles Esten), but then he and Sarah (Cline) appeared to drown at sea during a tropical storm," according to Netflix.

The Pogues and the Kooks remain at odds in the new season.

Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke created the show. Season one debuted in April 2020.