Upfronts 2015: ABC Orders Shondaland's 'The Catch,' Five More Dramas

ABC has picked up five dramas, including Shonda Rhimes-produced The Catch, giving the prolific producer a fourth series on the network.

The other five dramas ordered were Biblical sage Of Kings and Prophets, The Los Angeles-set Wicked City, The Family,Quanticoand the Untitled Pate & Fishburne Project.

The fourth drama from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, The Catch is from Jennifer Schuur, with Rhimes, Betsey Beers and Julie Anne Robinson as executive producers. The thriller stars Mireille Enos as a fraud investigator who’s about to be the victim of fraud by her fiancé.

Kings and Prophets is described as an epic Biblical saga of faith, ambition and betrayal as told through the eyes of a battle-weary king, a powerful and resentful prophet and a resourceful young shepherd on a collision course with destiny.

Ray Winstone stars as King Saul, with Haaz Sleiman, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Oliver Rix, Simone Kessell, James Floyd, Mohammad Bakri and Tomer Kapon rounding out the cast. Of Kings and Prophets was written by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. Executive producers are Adam Cooper, Bill Collage, Jason Reed, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi. Of Kings and Prophets is produced by ABC Studios.

Quantico centers on the diverse group of recruits at the FBI's Quantico base, where one of them is suspected of masterminding the biggest attack on New York City since 9/11. Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra, Dougray Scott, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington and Graham Rogers. It was written by Josh Safran. Executive producers are Josh Safran, Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper. Quantico is produced by ABC Studios.

The Family follows the return of a politician’s young son who was presumed dead after disappearing over a decade earlier. Joan Allen and Allison Pill star, along with Margot Bingham, Zach Gilford, Liam James and Floriana Lima. The Family was written by Jenna Bans. Executive producers are Jenna Bans, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and Laurie Zaks.

Wicked City follows a single case over the course of a season, each set in a different noteworthy era of Los Angeles history. The first season takes place in 1982 and follows a murder case centered on the rock and roll, cocaine-infused revelry of the Sunset Strip. Wicked City was written by Steven Baigelman. Executive producers are Steven Baigelman, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and Laurie Zaks.

The Untitled Pate & Fishburne is from Josh Pate and Rodes Fishburne, and stars Don Johnson and Chace Crawford as two brothers who move to North Dakota following an oil discovery. The series is from ABC Signature.