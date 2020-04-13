What's Premiering This Week (April 13-April 19)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 13 to April 19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 13 -- Agua Donkeys (comedy) -- Quibi

April 15 --Mrs. America (drama) -- Fx on Hulu (Pictured)

April 15 -- Outer Banks (drama) -- Netflix

April 15 -- What We Do In the Shadows (returning series) -- Fx

April 17 -- #blackAF (comedy) -- Netflix

April 17 -- Bosch (returning series) -- Prime Video

April 17 -- Selah and the Spades (drama) -- Prime Video

April 17 -- Sergio (drama) -- Netflix

April 19 -- The Last Dance (sports documentary) -- ESPN