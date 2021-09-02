Nielsen Streaming Ratings: Netflix's ‘Outer Banks’ Surpasses 2.1 Billion Viewing Minutes

Netflix original series Outer Banks was the most watched show on the major U.S. subscription streaming services for the week of Aug. 2-8, attracting a whopping 2.1 billion viewing minutes during, according to Nielsen.

The North Carolina beach town-set coming-of-age drama, which premiered its second 10-episode season on July 30, was up 677 million viewing minutes week over week.

While Outer Banks, a show about a group of working-class local teenagers, is still awaiting a Season 3 renewal from Netflix, the large increase in viewership should make green-lighting another season an easy decision for the streaming service.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Meanwhile, Netflix’s off-network streaming of another young-adult-focused drama, the CW’s All American, dropped to the No. 2 spot during the week ending August 8, drawing 1.157 billion viewing minutes. That’s a 276 million decline for the show, which stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, a star football player for fictional inner-city high school South Crenshaw High who gets recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The third season of All American premiered on Netflix on July 27, eight days after the season finale aired on The CW.

Taking the No. 3 spot was another Netflix off-net show, the AMC’s The Walking Dead, which had 720 million viewing minutes. Season 10 of the 151-episode post-apocalyptic television series premiered on Netflix on July 26. Week over week The Walking Dead experienced a 166 million boost in views per minute. According to Nielsen, more than half of the audience watching the show on Netflix was under the age of 35, which the company says, “suggests a new audience from the one that watched (the series) on linear when (The Walking Dead) launched in 2010.”

(Image credit: Nielsen)

After dominating Nielsen’s SVOD charts in July, Netflix original series Virgin River, for the first time in four weeks, didn’t take one of the top three spots on the list. Instead, the show about a midwife and nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge) who relocates from Los Angeles to a Northern California town—where, you know, drama ensues—dropped to the No. 7 garnering 547 million viewing minutes for the week ending August 8.

Netflix renewed Virgin River for a 10-episode third season in December 2020.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Also dropping in the rankings was Netflix’s offset run of Manifest, which tallied 501 million viewing minutes during the week ending August 8. Notably, this performance came almost two months after Netflix debuted the first two seasons of the sci-fi drama, which was cancelled by NBC in the early summer.

Following sensational streaming ratings for seven straight weeks on Netflix, not to mention a #SaveManifest movement kickstarted by the series’ creator, Jeff Rake, Netflix ordered a fourth and final season of Manifest last week.

The most streamed show in the U.S. so far this year, Manifest season four will consist of 20 episodes – the most episodes of any of the show’s previous seasons. As part of the negotiations with Warner Bros. to make season four, Netflix licensed streaming rights to the third season of the show, which debuted on August 21.

Expect Manifest to resurface at the top of Nielsen’s rankings when the research company publishes performance ratings in two weeks for the week of August 22-28.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

Previous Weekly Rankings:

July 26 - August 1: Netflix's 'All American' Edges 'Outer Banks' for No. 1

July 19-25: Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Maintains the No. 1 Spot

July 12-18: Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ Ends Five-Week ‘Manifest’ Winning Streak

July 5-11: #SaveManifest Movement Picks Up Steam as Netflix Series Becomes the Most Watched SVOD Show for 5th Straight Week

June 28-July 4: Amazon’s $200 Million Bet on Paramount’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ Pays Off

June 21-27: ‘Manifest’ Continues Series Saving Flight Plan on Netflix

June 14-20: Netflix’s ‘Manifest’ Scores the Year’s Biggest SVOD Audience So Far

June 7-13: Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ Shows Bite for the Week of June 7-13

May 31-June 6: Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ Bedevils SVOD’s Biggest Audience Since Season 3 of 'Cobra Kai’ Debuted in January

May 24-30: Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ Has SVOD’s Biggest Week* Since ‘Coming 2 America’ Debuted in Early-March

May 17-23: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix Leads a Rather Lifeless Week for the U.S. Streaming Biz

May 10-16: ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Not Good Enough For Netflix to Renew, But Strong Enough to Lead the Week of May 10-16

May 3-9: Netflix’s $100 Million Bet on Sony’s ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’ Pays Off

April 26 - May 2: Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Edges Hulu’s ‘Handmade’s Tale' in Rebound Week for the Streaming Biz

April 19-25: Netflix’s ‘NCIS’ Off-net Run Wins Another ‘Easttown and Down' Week for the U.S. SVOD Biz

April 12-18: Disney Plus’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Builds to 855 Million Streaming Minutes and a No. 1 Finish

April 5-11: Give Netflix's 'Thunder Force' Five for Winning the Week of April 5-11

March 29 - April 4: Netflix’s ‘The Irregulars’ Tops the Easter Week Charts

March 22-28: - 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Tops SVOD Originals

March 15-21: - 'Grey's Anatomy' Re-Runs Top SVOD Ranker

March 8-14: - ‘The Crown’ Got Royal Gains from Meghan’s Big Oprah Interview

March 1-7: - Amazon Tops the Charts for the First Time with ‘Coming 2 America’

Feb 22-28: - Netflix’s 'Ginny & Georgia' Leads the SVOD Biz