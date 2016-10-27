Bravo Orders ‘Southern Charm’ Spinoff

Bravo Media has ordered a spinoff of unscripted series Southern Charm, called Southern Charm Savannah. It’s one of three new series on order for Bravo, along with First Family of Hip Hop and Relative Success with Tabatha.

Southern Charm, about socialites in Charleston, S.C., also got a fourth season order from Bravo Media, which too greenlit season six of Shahs of Sunset and season six of Million Dollar Listing New York.

First Family of Hip Hop is centered on rap pioneer Sylvia Robinson and her family as they fight to put Sugar Hill Records, which launched “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979, back on top. It is produced by Left/Right and Mad Fusion.

Relative Success with Tabatha, from Lime Productions for All3 Media, features Tabatha Coffey, who hosted reality show Tabatha Takes Over for five seasons on Bravo. Coffey’s no-nonsense business expertise is called upon to assist family businesses in need of serious help.

Southern Charm Savannah, fromHaymaker Productions, offers an inside look into high society in Savannah, Georgia. According to Bravo, “This hauntingly romantic city is filled with heirs and socialites who learned to operate boats before cars and whose ball gowns and white dinner jackets never collect dust.” The show follows six life-long friends as they set out to make their mark in this posh setting.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal.