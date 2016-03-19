Univision Remains on U-Verse Over Weekend

Univision and AT&T have agreed to keep the Univision stations and network on U-Verse over the weekend, but apparently aren't taking the time off from efforts to strike a new carriage deal.

Univision Communications Inc. and AT&T agreed today to extend the access of the Univision network and stations until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 21, 2016," they said in a joint statement late Saturday after a series of 24-hour extensions. "The two companies will continue to work to reach agreement on a new contract."

Univision stations and networks went off U-Verse March 4 amid acrimonius accusations on both sides, but the rhetoric cooled, the stations and Univision network went back on for the Univision-hosted Democratic debate and have remained on through a series of extensions of various lengths..

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) last week urged a resolution ASAP for the sake of the Latino community, saying it "has an unprecedented opportunity this year to be a strong and decisive voice in our nation’s future."

While AT&T asked that the access be extended to Univision's other networks--UniMás, Galavisión, and Univision Deportes--that has not been the case.