Univision Stations, Network Remain on U-Verse
Univision and AT&T continued to try and come to a carriage agreement and the former's network and TV stations will continue to be carried on the latter's U-Verse service for another 24 hours.
The two sides agreed on yet another extension early Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, March 19, as they try to work out a new agreement.
Univision stations and networks went off U-Verse March 4 amid acrimonious countercharges but the rhetoric cooled, the stations and Univision network went back on last week for the Univision-hosted Democratic debate and have remained on through a series of extensions.
Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) last week urged a resolution ASAP for the sake of the Latino community, saying it "has an unprecedented opportunity this year to be a strong and decisive voice in our nation’s future."
While AT&T asked that that access be extended to Univision's other networks—UniMás, Galavisión and Univision Deportes Network—but that has not been the case.
