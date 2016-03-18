Univision Stations, Network Remain on U-Verse

Univision and AT&T continued to try and come to a carriage agreement and the former's network and TV stations will continue to be carried on the latter's U-Verse service for another 24 hours.

The two sides agreed on yet another extension early Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, March 19, as they try to work out a new agreement.

Univision stations and networks went off U-Verse March 4 amid acrimonious countercharges but the rhetoric cooled, the stations and Univision network went back on last week for the Univision-hosted Democratic debate and have remained on through a series of extensions.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) last week urged a resolution ASAP for the sake of the Latino community, saying it "has an unprecedented opportunity this year to be a strong and decisive voice in our nation’s future."

While AT&T asked that that access be extended to Univision's other networks—UniMás, Galavisión and Univision Deportes Network—but that has not been the case.