Univision Makes It Official: Sadusky to Be CEO

Vincent Sadusky has been named CEO of Univision Communications. He starts June 1 and succeeds Randy Falco, who is retiring as president and CEO. Falco will be an advisor to Univision for the rest of 2018.

Sadusky was previously president and CEO of Media General.

“Over the last eight years, Randy has led the transformation of UCI into a modern media organization with a diverse portfolio of assets, sterling brands and content that audiences and marketers want, backed by strong earnings growth, a significantly improved balance sheet and a team of motivated and purpose-driven employees,” said Haim Saban, Univision Communications chairman of the board. “Randy has always recognized and embraced Univision as an incredibly unique company with a mission and vision that goes well beyond traditional media. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Randy for his leadership, commitment and partnership, and congratulate him on his retirement.”

Falco called running Univision “one of the most personally and professionally rewarding experiences” of his life. “So much has changed – and will continue to change – in the media landscape but through it all one thing remains true: no other media company serves and supports Hispanic America like UCI, something that is more important than ever in our world today,” he added. “I believe wholeheartedly in UCI’s mission and vision and am confident that the Company will remain on a path for continued success with Vince leading the way.”

Sadusky, 53, was president and CEO of local broadcast outfit Media General from 2014 to 2017. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of LIN Media, which merged with Media General. Earlier in his career, Sadusky held several executive positions at Telemundo Communications, Inc., including CFO and treasurer.

“Vince is distinctly qualified to lead UCI through the next phase of its growth, given his impressive track record of leadership, vision, deep industry experience and relationships,” said Saban. “This is a unique moment for UCI, and we believe that we have the right strategy and team in place to execute on the opportunities in front of us. On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working with Vince to achieve great success for UCI.”

Sadusky said, “It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve as CEO of UCI, a company I have long admired for its important mission to serve as a lifeline and advocate for its community, and the strong bonds it has built with its audience. I am eager to work with UCI’s talented team to enhance the Company’s leadership position and underscore its crucial role as a source of news and information. Over the last few months, UCI has taken a number of steps to evolve and thrive in today’s rapidly changing media environment and I am committed to ensuring the Company is in the best position possible to serve its audiences for decades to come.”