Media General’s Sadusky to Be Univision CEO: Report

Struggling Spanish-language media company Univision is expected to name broadcast executive Vincent Sadusky as CEO, according to published reports.

Sadusky, previously CEO of Media General and a former Telemundo executive, would replace Randy Falco, who is retiring, Bloomberg and the WSJ say.

Once a dominant force in the Spanish-language TV world, Univision has seen Telemundo, owned by Comcast, close the gap and win the ratings race in primetime some nights. Telemundo outbid Univision for the Spanish-language rights to soccer’s World Cup and this year will broadcast the tournament for the first time under its new, long-term deal.

Univision was forced to drop plans for an initial public offering and is now in the process of cost-cutting and layoffs as it tries to pay down debt while freshening its programming.

A Univision spokesman declined to comment.