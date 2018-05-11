Univision Shares ‘Unbound’ Upfront Plans

With a ‘Culture Unbound’ theme to its 2018 upfront, Univision offered a peek at its programming offerings for next season. The Spanish-language giant explained, “Rather than being anchored in algorithms, UCI offers carefully selected content that communicates with the Hispanic consumer in-culture to impact their lives, hearts and minds.”



“This year’s upfront is about ‘Culture Unbound,’ a tribute to the relationship we’ve established with our community that has made us the destination of choice for 25 consecutive seasons,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO, Univision. “We know the best way to connect with our audience is through live news, sports, music and unscripted entertainment, which we deliver across our portfolio everyday, and is our key differentiator in the market.”

For its upfront presentation, Univision will do what Jessica Rodriguez, president and COO, UCI Networks, and chief marketing officer, UCI, called a “two-day experiential showcase” May 14-15 in New York.

Univision’s live sports include UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Nations League soccer, as well as the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

On the news front, Univision mentioned the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and elections in the U.S. and Latin America.

For live music, the network is offering Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud and the Latin Grammy Awards.

Unscripted includes new seasons of Mira Quien Baila and Nuestra Belleza Latina.

On the scripted front, Univision mentioned shows falling into the supernatural, action drama, crime drama, dramedy, music, melodrama and sword-and-sandal categories. Supernatural includes Contracara, Apocalipsis and Brujas al Amenecer. Action dramas include Las Benditas, La Piloto and La Bella y las Bestias.

Crime dramas include Tijuana, Por Amar Sin Ley, Las Buchonas and Juego de Reinas. Tijuana represents a partnership with Netflix. Jessica Rodriguez said that partnership will expand.

Dramedies include Mi Marido Tiene Familia, Tenias Que Ser Tu and 101 Pasos Para Olvidarte. Music series count L.I.K.E. and Paquito la del Barrio among them. Melodramas include La Jefa del Campeón, Tres Milagros and Los Principes No Existen.

Sword-and-sandal has Jesus, about the life of Jesus Christ.