Univision Steps Up Digital Footprint

Univision Friday looked to secure its digital future with the announcement of several new partnerships and enhancements to its Univision Now on demand service during its pre-upfront event in New York.

UCI announced 20 digital content initiatives including partnerships with Oath, PopSugar and Snapchat that will enhance the company’s existing relationship with consumers and to provide meaningful entry points for marketers in the year ahead, according to the Spanish-language broadcaster.

The network also announced the renewal of several Facebook Watch series, including Las Kardachas, Mexican Survival Guide, and Montoya’z Hollywood Break In.

“We are transforming UCI for the future, and our unwavering commitment to the Hispanic community is our number one priority,” said Randy Falco, president and Chief Executive Officer of UCI in a statement. “The rollout of these meaningful new advertiser services ensures UCI is well positioned for dynamic growth in 2018.”

The network also has partnered with content providers including BBC Studios, RTVE, Televisa, and Viacom for a new video subscription service that will exist within UCI’s on-demand and live streaming service, Univision NOW.

“Think of it as the epicenter of Spanish-language entertainment – anchored and curated by Univision and bringing together the best titles from around the globe by other leading media companies and content creators,” said Tonia O’Connor, UCI’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Univision also unveiled a suite of data-driven advertising tools, as well as plans to invest heavily in content development with the launch of UCI Studios, a new enterprise-wide content studio that will leverage the power of Fokal, a best-in-class analytics firm.