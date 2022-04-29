‘Undone’ Season Two on Prime Video April 29

Season two of offbeat animated dramedy Undone premieres on Prime Video April 29. From Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Undone offers eight new episodes.

The series “explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral),” according to Prime Video. “After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death.”

In season two, Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. No one is interested in digging them up, until Alma convinces Becca to help her poke around. The sisters unpack a bunch of memories that have shaped who they are.

Undone uses rotoscope animation, which Prime Video said is a first for episodic television. Rotoscoping involves animators tracing over motion picture footage frame by frame, capturing the movement of the actors and producing footage that is distinctively realistic.

Purdy and Bob-Waksberg executive produce along with Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix and director Hisko Hulsing. Undone is produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions.

Purdy and Bob-Waksberg both worked on BoJack Horseman, which Bob-Waksberg created.

An Undone review on RogerEbert.com said, “Just when it felt like Undone could not top its first season, its second has it firing on all cylinders. It is a tragic but poignant story of how to live with past guilts, pains and scars from generation to generation. While a life where you don't have to live with the traumas forced onto you by fate seems better, true happiness can still come from how you process and heal from that trauma. When you begin to heal on a personal level, the rest of the world will feel like it's healing as well.” ■