Amazon Greenlights ‘Undone’ From Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Amazon Studios has greenlit Undone, an animated show co-created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of Netflix comedy BoJack Horseman. Amazon is going direct-to-series with Undone. It is expected to premiere in 2019.

Undone is a half-hour dramedy “that explores the elastic nature of reality,” in Amazon’s words, through its central character, Alma, who will be played by Rosa Salazar. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death.

Angelique Cabral will play Alma’s younger sister.

Undone will be produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company, with Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen and Tommy Pallotta executive producing along with Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy.

“We’re delighted to greenlight our first animated half-hour series,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “Kate and Raphael are dynamic and creative forces, and I know they will create an amazing series for us. I can’t wait for our customers to see it in 2019.”

“We are grateful to Amazon Studios for the opportunity to tell Alma’s story and follow her as she seeks to find a deeper meaning to her existence,” said Purdy.

Dutch artist Hisko Hulsing will oversee the production design and direct a team of animators working in the Netherlands.

Bob-Waksberg added, “Hisko’s beautiful artwork and masterful use of light and color will create a look never seen before on a television show that will make audiences lose their minds.”