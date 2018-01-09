Debmar-Mercury to Shop Netflix's 'Bojack Horseman' in Off-Net Syndication

On the eve of NATPE, Debmar-Mercury is offering Netflix’s animated series BoJack Horseman to basic cable networks, the syndicator said Tuesday.

The show, which is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, stars Will Arnett as a horse who was a beloved sitcom star back in the ‘90s but now is just a washed-up crank. It’s now in its fourth season.



“I’m very proud of BoJack Horseman. Who knew a washed up sitcom star, who happens to be a horse, would drive the best reviews of any television show or movie in which I have been involved in my career?” said Eisner in a statement. “This business is all about who you work with creatively. Thank goodness Raphael Bob-Waksberg walked through my door.”



Bob-Waksberg created the show, which also stars Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul. Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright serve as executive producers along with Arnett and Paul.



“In an era when addictive, laugh-out-loud comedies are in short supply, BoJack Horseman delivers what cable networks have been missing,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, Co-Presidents of Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, said, also in a statement. “Not only do we love the show but we think this horse-man can finally buck the trend in comedy, providing a strong alternative to conventional sitcoms.”



Generally speaking, Netflix owns the global rights to its shows so they do not end up in syndication. However, there are some exceptions, such as BoJack and House of Cards, which Sony Pictures Television shopped last year, although no off-net cable deal was ever announced.