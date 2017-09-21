Netflix Renews ‘BoJack Horseman’ For Fifth Season

Netflix has ordered a fifth season of animated comedy BoJack Horseman. Season four premiered Sept. 8. @BoJackHorseman shared the news on Twitter.







SO, THIS HAPPENED... pic.twitter.com/ZgRcG7anIF

— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 21, 2017





Will Arnett voices BoJack, a horse and star of ‘90s sitcom Horsin’ Around who bumbles around Hollywood in a haze of self-loathing and booze. Aaron Paul voices his human sidekick Paul and Amy Sedaris provides the voice of BoJack’s feline agent Princess Carolyn.



Related: True-Crime Spoof ‘American Vandal’ Debuts on Netflix Sept. 15



BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Stars Arnett and Paul are executive producers as well.



The show is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company.