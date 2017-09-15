True-Crime Spoof ‘American Vandal’ Debuts on Netflix Sept. 15

American Vandal, an eight-episode spoof of true crime, debuts on Netflix Sept. 15. The show comes from Tony Yacenda, who directs, and Daniel Perrault. Dan Lagana is the showrunner.



Consisting of half-hour episodes, American Vandal is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts. The show explores the aftermath of a high school prank that left 27 faculty cars spray-painted with phallic images. Over the course of the season, a student documentarian investigates the controversial expulsion of a troubled senior.



Netflix says American Vandal will leave one question on viewers’ minds until the end: Who drew the dicks?



Reviews the New York Times, “It’s a funny idea, and when it clicks, in the early episodes, Vandal is pretty amusing. It’s not an idea that stretches effectively over eight episodes, though, even at a half-hour each.”



Netflix has had considerable success with true-crime series, including Making a Murderer and The Keepers.



The cast of American Vandal includes Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro and Camille Hyde.



Executive producers are Yacenda, Perrault, Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.