Netflix Renews ‘Atypical’ For Second Season

Atypical has been renewed by Netflix, with 10 episodes coming in the second season. The show premiered Aug. 11, 2017.



The first season had eight episodes.



Atypical, a coming-of-age story about an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum,was created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid. Seth Gordon also executives produces and directed two episodes in the first season. Mary Rohlich executive produces alongside Rashid and Gordon, and Jennifer Jason Leigh is a producer.



Related: Season Two of ‘Real Rob’ Starts on Netflix Sept. 29



The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.



Keir Gilchrist plays Sam, the teen on the autism spectrum. Jennifer Jason Leigh plays his mother and Michael Rapaport his father. Brigette Lundy-Paine and Amy Okuda are also in the cast.