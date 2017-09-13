Season Two of ‘Real Rob’ Starts on Netflix Sept. 29

The second season of comedy Real Rob is back on Netflix Friday, Sept. 29. Rob Schneider stars.



Real Rob depicts an exaggerated version of the ups and downs of Schneider’s life in Hollywood, along with his stand-up comedy performances. The series stars Schneider’s real-life wife, Mexican actress/producer/writer Patricia Maya Schneider, as herself. Jamie Lissow plays Schneider’s hapless assistant.



The Schneiders created Real Rob and co-wrote the show with Lissow. Rob Schneider directs.



Season one premiered in December 2015.



Season two guest stars include Adam Sandler, Michael Madsen, Haylie Duff and Chris Kattan.