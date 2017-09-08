‘BoJack Horseman’ Back on Netflix

Season four of comedy BoJack Horseman arrived on Netflix Sept. 8. Will Arnett provides the voice for BoJack, a bitter horse lamenting that his acting career peaked years before on the ‘90s sitcom Horsin’ Around.



Raphael Bob-Waksberg created the show. Michael Eisner’s Tornante produces.



BoJack’s agent is voiced by Amy Sedaris, and his layabout housemate by Aaron Paul. Alison Brie voices BoJack’s biographer, Diane.



Related: ‘Magic School Bus Rides Again’ Debuts on Netflix Sept. 29



The show finds dark humor in BoJack’s loneliness and in the often bizarre happenings around Hollywood.



There are 12 episodes in the new season. The New York Times said of it, “A weekend binge is still recommended, but it won’t have the impact of the second or third seasons.”



Vulture, meanwhile, said BoJack Horseman is “the best show ever made about Hollywood,” and noted how it “tries to understand Hollywood not as some larger monolith full of systemic mechanisms, but by genuinely understanding the people who populate it.”