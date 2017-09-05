‘Magic School Bus Rides Again’ Debuts on Netflix Sept. 29

The Magic School Bus Rides Again starts on Netflix Sept. 29. The show is a rethinking of The Magic School Bus, which aired for four seasons in the 1990s and showed kids exploring science. That series was based on a Scholastic Books franchise.



The Magic School Bus Rides Again features a theme song sung by Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon voices the younger sister of Professor Frizzle, who is voiced by Lily Tomlin. Both share a love of science.



The action takes place at Walkerville School.



In 2013, Netflix acquired exclusive SVOD rights to the original series in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Latin America.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoiTW2zw80c[/embed]