Amazon Orders Season Two of ‘Undone’

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of animated series Undone. Amazon also signed an overall deal with executive producer Kate Purdy, who created Undone alongside Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Undone premiered Sept. 13.

“We’re so excited for a second season of this wholly unique, visually stunning and critically acclaimed series,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television and COO, Amazon Studios. “Undone is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy Undone will return for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

The dramedy explores the elastic nature of reality, in Amazon’s words, through its central character, Alma, played by Rosa Salazar. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about the death of her father.

"It's been wonderful to share Undone and have people watching become part of the experience as they interpret the show through their own perceptions of reality,” said Purdy and Bob-Waksberg. “We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters, and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next -- but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along!"

Bob-Waksberg created BoJack Horseman on Netflix.

Undone is produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company with Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen and Tommy Pallotta executive producing along with Bob-Waksberg and Purdy. Hisko Hulsing will continue to direct each episode.