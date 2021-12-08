‘Undercover Boss’ Season 11 on CBS January 7

Season 11 of Undercover Boss starts on CBS January 7. The first four companies, and their chief executives, to be depicted are College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving (January 7), Fremont Street Experience (January 14), The Vitamin Shoppe (January 21) and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (January 28). Following those are Coco’s Bakery, the Fontana, California mayor, Acquanetta Warren; Restoration 1, Round Table Pizza and UScellular.

The unscripted show follows high-level company executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file within their own organizations. There are nine new episodes, which are also available on Paramount Plus in addition to CBS.

Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Rachel Bloomfield are the executive producers for Studio Lambert/All3Media America.