Twitter Adds Video Content From Univision, 'WSJ'

Twitter has added more content partners, including Univision and The Wall Street Journal, as it ramps up the video offerings available for advertisers to sponsor.

At its NewFront presentation Monday, Twitter showed off additional video programming in categories including sports and gaming, news and entertainment.

“When you collaborate with the top publishers in the world, you can develop incredibly innovative ways to elevate premium content and bring new dimensions to the conversations that are already happening on Twitter,” said Kay Madati, Twitter’s global VP and head of content partnerships. “Together with our partners, we developed this new slate of programming specifically for our audiences, and designed the content to fuel even more robust conversation on Twitter.”

With Univision, Twitter is launching a content partnership for Spanish-language audiences in the U.S. The content will range from sports and news to entertainment and include coverage of the 2020 Elections, Liga MX, and Premio Lo Nuestro.

The Wall Street Journal is launching WSJ What’s New, a new franchise bringing enterprise reporting, business analysis and market insights to Twitter in an original streaming video format. As part of WSJ What's New, the paper will stream conferences and events.

Other news partners for Twitter include Bloomberg, CNET and Time.

Sports partners include the NFL, The Players’ Tribune, MLS, ESPN, Bleacher Report and Blizzard Entertainment.

Entertainment partners include Live Nation and Viacom.

"Aligning with premium video content on Twitter is the way for brands to move at the speed of culture and connect to the most valuable audiences when they are most receptive,” said Sarah Personette, VP of Twitter global client solutions. “Cultural resonance is not only critical, but it delivers results for marketers who want to launch something new and connect with what’s happening."