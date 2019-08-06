Twitch Gets Streaming Rights to USA Hoops

USA Basketball and the National Basketball Association said Twitch had won exclusive rights to stream USA Basketball games.

The NBA also name Twitch to exclusively stream select Jr. NBA Global Championship Games.

Beginning this summer Twitch will stream all USA Men’s National Team exhibition games globally.

Twitch will also stream some USA Women’s National Team friendly games, some USA Basketball Three-on-Three events and the Nike Hoop Summit. It will also cover training camp and other events.

Fans will be able to co-stream events, adding their own commentary.

“Bringing USA Basketball programming to Twitch is an exciting next step in our partnership,” said David Denenberg, NBA senior VP, global media distribution and business affairs. “Twitch shares in our commitment to innovation and using technology to improve the live game viewing experience for basketball fans around the world.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The NBA was one of our first partners outside of gaming, so we're very familiar with the passion of their fans,” says Michael Aragon, senior VP of content at Twitch. “Twitch and USA Basketball is a perfect fit for multiplayer entertainment."

All Jr. NBA Global Championship games will be available live on Twitch. Following each live broadcast, games will also be available to view on-demand, giving fans the opportunity to watch the events when it is convenient for them around the world.

Twitch will work closely with the league to incorporate innovative elements, such as interactive custom overlays, to provide new fan engagement opportunities that further enhance the live game viewing experience.

The new deals are part of the continued relationship between Twitch and NBA-affiliated leagues and partners. Over the past two years, the platform has streamed NBA G League and NBA 2K League games.