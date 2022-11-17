TVision Introduces Campaign Measurement Tool For CTV

TVision said it introduced CTV Campaign Measurement, a new product that gives advertisers, media series and measurement companies a unified look at CTV ad campaigns.

CTV Campaign Measurement provides a view into where CTV ads ran and the quality and true reach of those impressions. The data allow advertisers and other to compare the permanence and value of ads across CTV apps, including CtV walled garden.

“The existence of walled gardens and their siloed and app-specific reporting mechanisms has created a real challenge for advertisers seeking to understand true reach and impact of their campaigns,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “With our CTV Campaign Measurement advertisers are able to answer the important question: where did my ads run, and where did they work best?”

Vevo is one of the TVision clients giving CTV Campaign Measurement a try.

“There is a dramatic difference in ad campaign impact when viewers actively engage with the content they are watching on the screen," explains Rob Christensen, senior VP, Global Advanced TV at Vevo." We want our brand partners to understand the true value of their investments in Vevo, and the best way to prove that value is with apples-to-apples comparisons of campaign performance across all TV platforms. TVision’s CTV Campaign Measurement allows us to deliver transparent insights to our advertisers.” ■