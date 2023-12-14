TV Stations In El Paso, Texas, Start NextGen Broadcasts

TV stations in El Paso, Texas, have begun the transition to broadcasting using NextGen TV technology.

Sinclair-owned KFOX-TV converted to an ATSC 3.0 transmitter and is using the new format to broadcast its own programming as well as the programming of four other participating stations in the market.

The participating stations -- News-Press & Gazette-owned KVIA-TV, Sinclair’s KDBC-TV, Nexstar Media Group’s KTSM-TV and NBCUniversal Telemundo’s KTDO-TV – continue to broadcast using the current ATSC 1.0 digital signal and carry KFOX-TV’s ATSC 1.0 signal on a secondary channel.

NextGen TV promises a more vibrant picture, clearer sound, more channels, access to internet-based programming and advanced digital services.

BitPath, which is developing data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five TV stations.

Those services are expected to generate billions in incremental revenue for station groups.

Stations in more than 70 cities have started to broadcast using NextGen TV technology. ATSC 3.0 will reach 75% coverage of the U.S. in 2024, BitPath estimates.