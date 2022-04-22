BitPath To Use ATSC 3.0 To Launch New Navigation Services

BitPath, owned by TV station owners including Nexstar and Sinclair, said it will launch its ATSC 3.0 broadcast data network this year and that its first product will provide position, navigation and timing services.

BitPath said its BitPoint and NavPath are more accurate than GPS and more efficient that currently available precision services. The new services will be particularly useful in urban areas for things like delivering packages and directing rideshare vehicles.

Position, Navigation and Timing services are expected to grow at a 22% rate over the next decade, BigPath said, compared to 9% for streaming services.

Broadcasters are expecting the switchover to the ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology and NextGen TV to create new business opportunities.

Station groups have pointed to estimates by BIA Advisory Services that businesses using the new ATSC 3.0 technology to generate as much as $15 billion in incremental revenues for stations.

BigPath says stations can be a part of the BitPOint and NavPath networks without affecting their television broadcasting business.

“We think the revenue potential of ATSC 3.0 is enormous, and NavPath and BitPoint are ideal broadcast data services,” said John Hane, president of BitPath. “They require a tiny amount of broadcast capacity, yet the data has extremely high value to users. And BitPath’s broadcast architecture means infinite scalability at low cost in urban and suburban areas, a combination existing services can’t match.”

BitPath will be showing off its PNT technology at the NAB Show starting Sunday.■