TV One Reaches First vMVPD Deal with Philo

Streaming service Philo and TV One reached a distribution agreement, marking the network’s first deal with a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

Philo also announced that it is working with the National Urban League to present a series of presentations aimed at helping Black small business owners build their brands.

With consumers cutting the cable cord, getting carriage on vMVPDs is helpful.

“We are excited to have TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal be with Philo,” said TV One and CLEO TV General Manager Michelle Rice. “They have been a great partner and continue to demonstrate a commitment to diverse content.”

TV One joins more than 60 channels on Philo, which charges $20 a month. The low-cost service provides non-sports programming from companies including A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery and ViacomCBS. Last month Philo added INSP and getTV to its base package.

“What a great time to bring TV One onto the platform as it has been a highly requested network from our customers for quite some time, and we are excited to bring this sought-after content to our subscribers. We’re proud to be the first vMVPD to offer TV One while maintaining our best-in-class price point of $20 per month,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo. “Adding more diverse programming aligns with our continued commitment to our community. The addition of TV One is the result of our appreciation for the importance of Black-owned channels and content perspectives to our overall business objectives, which in turn create opportunities for diverse creators.”

Philo’s three-part “Power Lunch Series: How to Build a Brand” will kick off in September as part of the National Urban League’s Tech Series.

The first session will feature Philo’s head of marketing Nii Mantse Addy and Philo’s head of customer acquisition Carolyn Ferreira. They will discuss the impact of digital marketing strategies.

“The National Urban League is proud to partner with Philo on this initiative to both support and empower small African American business owners at such a critical time,” said National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial. “Never in history have digital marketing and branding skills been more important to building consumer awareness and loyalty. We’re confident the ‘Power Lunch Series’ will help businesses to innovate and thrive in today’s challenging environment.”

Future sessions will cover email marketing and social media and brand creative.

"Philo has always been committed to supporting the communities that we serve, which includes investing in diversity and equity where we have influence,” said Addy. “In our discussions with the National Urban League, it became clear that the small businesses they partner with could benefit from our core competencies as a rapidly growing digital business.

Philo said The Urban League partnership and adding TV One fit with its diversity, equity and inclusion principles.

In addition to a commitment to Black-owned content, Philo said it is donating $1 million worth of video advertising inventory to Black-owned businesses and social initiative to run on Philo and working with its programmers and the Ad Council to stream anti-racism public service announcements on the platform.