TV Land’s ‘Younger’ Gets After-Show

TV Land series Younger, whose fourth season premieres June 28, will introduce the after-show Getting Younger that same night. The live show will run on Facebook after the first episode ends at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, and immediately after every episode for the run of the season.



Taylor Strecker, host of the SiriusXM morning show “Wake Up With Taylor,” hosts the after-show. Shot in front of a live audience in Manhattan, the shows will consist of guest interviews and discussion about the concluded episode, as well as “man on the street” segments.



“The fans of Younger are really passionate, and always hungry for more,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of TV Land. “Younger has grown into the type of show that can create this parallel experience, and that’s who we are making this show for—those fans that just can’t get enough.”



The season premiere of Younger will also feature live cut-ins during commercial breaks, showing the cast getting ready for the after-show.



"I'm a huge fan of Younger. Addicted might be a better word,” said Strecker. “I've laughed, I've cried, I'm reliving my 20s without the cheap wine. So needless to say, I'm super excited to be Getting Younger with the rest of the fans."



Created by Darren Star, Younger features Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and Miriam Shor, among others, in its cast. It’s about a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in publishing.



Younger was recently renewed for a fifth season on TV Land.