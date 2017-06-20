Hulu to Stream Past Episodes of TV Land’s ‘Younger’

Hulu said it reached a new deal with Viacom to acquire the streaming rights to all three past seasons of TV Land’s series Younger.

Streaming on demand will let viewers catch up on the show before the debut of season 4 of Younger on June 28.

Younger has already been renewed for a fifth season. It is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, who created Sex and the City. Viewership of the series on TV Land has increased each season.

Other Viacom network shows on Hulu include Nashville, Broad City and South Park.