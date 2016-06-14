TV Land Renews ‘Younger’ For Season Four

Months before season three airs, TV Land has renewed Younger for a 12-episode fourth season. The comedy comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and features Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar in the cast.

Season three debuts Sept. 28.

“The show is a force in and of itself, so it’s a no-brainer to renew it again,” said Keith Cox, executive VP of development and original programming. “Critics and fans love it, and I know Darren and the entire cast and crew behind Younger will continue to deliver at the top of their game.”

Younger follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the publishing world. The series is executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie and Eric Zicklin are also executive producers and writers on the series.