TV Land Renews ‘Younger,’ ‘Teachers’

TV Land has renewed its series Younger and Teachers, ordering a 12-episode fifth season of Younger and 20-episode third season of Teachers for 2018 premieres.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing back Younger and Teachers for more seasons and double down on our dedication to creating smart, funny, honest and compelling originals,” said Frank Tanki, TV Land general manager.

Season four of Younger, which comes from Darren Star, is back June 28. The cast includes Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard.

The back half of Teachers’ season two happens this fall. The show comes from the comedy troupe The Katydids—Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée Thomas—who star as well.

Comedy Nobodies, which stars Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras, also got a second season renewal. It is executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone through their production company On The Day, as well as showrunner Michael McDonald.



TV Land is part of Viacom.