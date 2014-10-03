TV Land Cancels 'Jennifer Falls'

TV Land has canceled Jennifer Falls, its first attempt at a single-camera comedy. The show's first season ended Aug 13.

Given a greenlight in January, Jennifer Falls kicked off a run of single-camera comedy orders this year by TV Land, which until now had focused on the multi-camera format. The network ordered The Gaffigan Show, created by and starring comedian Jim Gaffigan, in July. On Wednesday the network ordered two more single-camera comedies, Impastor and Teachers.

Starring Jamie Pressly as a working mom who loses a high-paying job and moves back in with her own mother, Jennifer Falls was created by Matthew Carlson, who executive produced with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis and TV Land's Larry W. Jones and Keith Cox.