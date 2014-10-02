TV Land Orders Two Single-Camera Comedies

TV Land has ordered two new single-camera comedy series, Impastor and Teachers, the network announced Wednesday. Both shows received 10-episode orders and are scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Impastor, created by Christopher Vane, stars Michael Rosenbaum as an identity thief posing as a gay pastor in a small town. The series is executive produced by Vane and Rosenbaum with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.

Teachers, an ensemble about middle-school teachers, is created by and stars the members of the improv group The Katydids— Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Katie Thomas. The cast members also serve as writers and executive producers on the show with Alison Brie, Ian Roberts, Jay Martel, Matt Miller and Cap Gun TV.

Impastor and Teachers are the most recent in a run of single-camera comedies ordered by the network that began in January with Jennifer Falls and was followed in July by The Gaffigan Show.