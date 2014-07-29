TV Land Orders ‘Gaffigan Show’ to Series

Jim Gaffigan’s comedy series The Gaffigan Show has received a 10-episode order from TV Land, the network announced Tuesday.

A single-camera series based on Gaffigan’s stand-up comedy and real life as a father in New York, The Gaffigan Show is slated to premiere in 2015. Peter Tolan will executive produce with Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, as well as Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Sandy Wernick and Michael Wimer of Fedora Entertainment.

The project, from Sony Pictures Television, had been previously developed by CBS. Episodes of the series will air on fellow Viacom network Comedy Central within one week of their broadcast on TV Land.