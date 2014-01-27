TV Land Orders First Single-Cam Comedy

TV Land has given the greenlight to its first single-camera series, Jennifer Falls. The cable network announced Monday that the comedy, which had been developed as a multi-cam, will premiere this summer as a single-cam.

Created by Matthew Carlson, who will executive produce with Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Jennifer Falls stars Jamie Pressly as a working mother who must move back in with her own mom after losing her six-figure salary job. Larry W. Jones and Keith Cox executive produce for TV Land.