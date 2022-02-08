TV By the Numbers: Winter Olympics Win Watch-Time Gold

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of January 31-February 6, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The 2022 Winter Olympics leapt out to a quick watch-time lead during the early days of events and the Opening Ceremony. Olympics programming across multiple NBCUniversal networks was No. 1 from January 31-February 6, with 4.63% of watch-time on the week.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am helped shoot PGA Tour golf from No. 11 to No. 8 by minutes watched week-over-week.

Old (1955-75) Western procedural Gunsmoke moves up from No. 17 to No. 12 week-over-week.

Benefiting from the increased eyeballs on NBC programming with the Olympics, NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt makes a jump from No. 24 to No. 20 by watch-time.

Network morning news shows all make upward watch-time moves on the week, with Good Morning America moving from No. 5 to No. 4, Today shifting from No. 8 to No. 7, and CBS Mornings migrating from No. 16 to No. 14.

NBC spins to the top spot by network watch-time, with 7.58% of all minutes watched on the week — an impressive number partially due to the start of the Olympics.

More insights around the most-watched networks from January 31-February 6:

Speaking of the Olympics, USA Network soars to the top 10 by watch-time given its own airing of the Games, moving from No. 16 to No. 7 week-over-week.

IFC vaults from No. 22 to No. 16 week-over-week, thanks in part to syndicated comedies Two and a Half Men and Everybody Loves Raymond.

The return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for its 12th season helped power Bravo’s rise from No. 27 to No. 23 by minutes watched.

Fox leaps back into the top four networks by watch-time, over sister network Fox News.

Also: Fox Is Selling 2023 Super Bowl Spots as Sports Ad Market Heats Up