TV By the Numbers: Fox and Football Nab TV Watch-Time Lead

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of Nov. 15-21, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 17 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

National Football League action is the most-watched programming on TV yet again, with 5.99% of minutes watched during the week of Nov. 15-21 (up from the previous week’s 5.87%).

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

College football sits second by watch-time on the week, with 3.57% of minutes watched as the regular season nears its end.

National Basketball Association games score with 0.82 of watch time (fifth overall), while college basketball also flies up to No. 9 in the early weeks of the new season.

Fox News’ America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith rockets up from No. 23 to No. 10 by minutes watched week-over-week.

HGTV’s Love It or List It finds its new home as the 14th-most-watched program from Nov. 15-21 (after landing in 28th place the week prior).

Fox’s three separate NFL windows (Thursday night, plus early and late Sunday games) help propel the network from No. 4 to No. 1 by watch-time, compared to the previous week.

More insights around the most-watched networks from Nov. 15-21:

The big four broadcast networks reshuffle once again at the top of our ranking, as Fox climbs from No. 4 to No. 1, ABC moves from No. 3 to No. 2, CBS shifts from No. 1 to No. 3, and NBC migrates from No. 2 to No. 4 week-over-week.

Both CNN and MSNBC jump on the week, with CNN ascending two spots from No. 11 to No. 9, while MSNBC goes from No. 18 to No. 14.

History is the lone week-over-week newcomer to our ranking at No. 24 (up from No. 28 the previous week).

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NFL rakes in TV ad impressions yet again, with over 7.8 billion from Nov. 15-21— over 3.5 billion impressions more than the No. 2 programming for the week, college football.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions during the week:

While Good Morning America is No. 3 by impressions for the week, competitor Today winds up with two placements among the top 10 programs in this ranking (Today at No. 4 and Today’s third hour at No. 9).

Three different daytime soap operas appear in the ranking: The Young and the Restless (No. 7), General Hospital (No. 17) and Days of Our Lives (No. 21).

Sitting in fifth, NBA games have increased TV ad impressions for four straight weeks now.

20/20 is No. 16 by impressions this week, with over 13% of those attributable to retail brands getting a head start on the holiday shopping season.

CBS sits atop this week’s ad-impressions-by-network ranking as another Sunday of NFL action accounts for more than 10% of the total from Nov. 15-21.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from the week: