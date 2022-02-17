TV Ad Spending Up 9% in January, Hitting Pre-Pandemic Levels: SMI
By Jon Lafayette published
Broadcast jumps 19%, while cable dips 3%
National television advertising spending rose 9% in January from a year ago, according to new data from Standard Media Index.
The January gain left TV spending up 0.1% from January 2020, months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in America.
SMI said that broadcast TV was up 19%, while cable was down 3%.
The overall advertising market across all media was up 19% in January from a year ago.
As usual, digital was a big gainer, jumping 27% .Over two years, digital spending has increased 43%.
But out-of-home had an even bigger increase at 133% compared to last year. Newspapers were up 40% and radio was up 21%.
Also: Ho Ho Ho! Holiday Programming Paid Off for Hallmark, NBC, Freeform
Magazines were down 31%. Over two years, magazine ad revenues have plunged 54%.
The biggest spending advertiser category was tech, up 31%. CPG was up 2% and pharma increased spending by 8%. Autos were down 7%, but retail came back with a 29% bump and travel rebounded with spending climbing 266%.
Standard Media Index gets it spending data from invoices at all of the major media agency holding companies and most major independents, representing 95% of national brand ad spend. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.