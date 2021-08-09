‘Tuca & Bertie’ Renewed at Adult Swim

Adult Swim has ordered season three of animated comedy Tuca & Bertie. Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish star in the series.

Adult Swim grabbed the critically-acclaimed show for season two after it was cancelled at Netflix. The season started in June.

Lisa Hanawalt created Tuca & Bertie, about a pair of best-friend birds. Haddish voices toucan Tuca and Wong portrays song thrush Bertie.

Steven Yeun is also in the cast.

Hanawalt, Haddish, Wong, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen executive produce Tuca & Bertie.

The series is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.